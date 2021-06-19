Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $155,591.80 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $190,963.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $29.34 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.43.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STTK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

