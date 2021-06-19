Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Hilton Worldwide worth $346,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

