Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,048 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $351,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG opened at $654.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 242.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $623.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $679.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

