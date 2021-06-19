$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the highest is $34.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $29.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $144.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total value of $221,498.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $260.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.60 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

