Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.18. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 350,104 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
