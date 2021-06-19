Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.18. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 350,104 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.