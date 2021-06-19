Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Price Target at €5.72

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.72 ($6.73).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR CBK opened at €6.15 ($7.23) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

