Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99.

On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $89.09 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $34,706,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.