Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella Purchases 1,000 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $16,540.00.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, David Fasanella acquired 1,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $16,460.00.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,885,000 after acquiring an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.