Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Major Shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, Sells 6,000,000 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

