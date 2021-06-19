Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Announces Dividend of $0.95

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9459 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91.

ACAZF stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACAZF shares. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

