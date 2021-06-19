Comparing Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) & CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A CF Industries 9.52% 7.17% 3.34%

This table compares Save Foods and CF Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CF Industries $4.12 billion 2.54 $317.00 million $1.47 33.20

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of CF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of CF Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Save Foods and CF Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Industries 0 5 9 0 2.64

CF Industries has a consensus price target of $49.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given CF Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Save Foods.

Summary

CF Industries beats Save Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

