Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Financial Survey

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virtu Financial and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 1 3 3 0 2.29 Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83

Virtu Financial currently has a consensus price target of $30.21, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Futu has a consensus price target of $219.16, indicating a potential upside of 42.00%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 20.53% 45.67% 8.33% Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $3.24 billion 1.68 $649.20 million $5.76 4.99 Futu $427.02 million 52.50 $170.96 million $1.31 117.82

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. Virtu Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

