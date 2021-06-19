Aviva PLC Sells 288,606 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,606 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

