Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.