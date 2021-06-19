Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 345,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after acquiring an additional 675,872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,580,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

