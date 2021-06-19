4,234 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,234 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

