14,947 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $515,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 84.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.33 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a PE ratio of -76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

