M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $127.72 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

