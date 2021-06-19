M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Constellium by 8,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 379,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Constellium by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTM. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

CSTM stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

