M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

