Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce sales of $77.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the highest is $78.40 million. Veritex reported sales of $87.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $319.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $322.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $334.90 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $337.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 443,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

