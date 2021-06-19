$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Athene has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

