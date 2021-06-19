Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Update

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 969,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Leaf Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 137,128 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 206,110 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $305.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEAF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

