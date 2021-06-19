Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 526,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 194,161 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 375,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 269,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGH opened at $16.68 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

