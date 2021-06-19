NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,578 shares of company stock worth $2,239,722. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 234,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 398,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $514.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

