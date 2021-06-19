Function X (FX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $333,232.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Function X has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $112.44 million and $333,232.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,875.20 or 0.99782945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00034872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00074573 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002710 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,948,654 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

