Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $50,064.30 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

Enova International stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

