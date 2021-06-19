Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 4,500 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PLAB stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $822.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.