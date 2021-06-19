San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Dividend of $0.03

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SJT opened at $4.84 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

