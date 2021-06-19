Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,047 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $5,651,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

