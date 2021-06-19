Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

