Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 640 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in MarketAxess by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in MarketAxess by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess stock opened at $449.54 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.02. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

