Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Update

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

