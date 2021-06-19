Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 100,408 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 795.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,408 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Nordson worth $22,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.22. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

