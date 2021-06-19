Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,744 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $24,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 655,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after buying an additional 497,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 58,102 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.91 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

