Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,111 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 270.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $922.50 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,445.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

