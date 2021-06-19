JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 811,449 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.48% of MGM Growth Properties worth $73,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $14,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $13,906,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396,868 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $36.60 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.61%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

