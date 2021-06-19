132,459 Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 132,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 936,455 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,104,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

