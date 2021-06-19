Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,843 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.51% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 95,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,096,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

