Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

