Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $501.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

