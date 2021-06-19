Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $31,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

COF stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

