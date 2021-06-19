Korea Investment CORP Acquires 173,986 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 196.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,986 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $38,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Albemarle by 963.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

