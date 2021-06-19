iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $29,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,626,000 after purchasing an additional 168,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,587 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,052,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $62.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.24.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.