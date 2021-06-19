Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 82,927 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 307,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

