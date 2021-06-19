The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

