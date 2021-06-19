The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.