Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 7,560 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after buying an additional 508,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

EVRG opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

