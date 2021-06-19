AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Achieves $91,929.13

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $91,929.13 and approximately $9,847.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.