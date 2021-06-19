Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Athira Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 13,217 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16,217% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

